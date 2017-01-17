× Eagle River ice castle, built by first responders and volunteers BACK after 2-year hiatus

EAGLE RIVER — Eagle River, Wisconsin has its very own ice castle once again, thanks to local first responders!

The ice castle is BACK after a two-year hiatus.

The town’s firefighters and other volunteers stacked 90-pound blocks over five days. The blocks are uniform, so they fit like Legos.

The ice castle also features decorative turrets and colored lights from within.

Eagle River’s fire chief said it took awhile to make it a reality.

“We put in 1,000 man hours of labor to do this and that’s 1,000 over the five days to put this together!” Chief Michael Anderson said.

The castle will be up as long as the weather stays cold.