Winter Weather ADVISORY expires at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for 5 counties north of Milwaukee
Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for ALL of SE WI until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday

FOX6 & Sendik’s Super Party Giveaway!

Posted 12:36 am, January 17, 2017, by
770x433

FOX6 and Sendik’s Food Market have teamed up to give one lucky winner a Sendik’s Catered Super Party for the Big Game on Sunday, February 5th!

You and 24 of your super friends will have the home field advantage, with a Sendik’s catered party valued at $750 delivered to your home! During the party FOX6 will also be producing a :30 second commercial to air during the pre-game show!

Enter for a chance to win below. But hurry! You may enter this contest ONCE before it ends at 11:59 P.M. on Monday,  January 30, 2017.

(alcohol is not included)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s