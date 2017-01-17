× FOX6 & Sendik’s Super Party Giveaway!

FOX6 and Sendik’s Food Market have teamed up to give one lucky winner a Sendik’s Catered Super Party for the Big Game on Sunday, February 5th!

You and 24 of your super friends will have the home field advantage, with a Sendik’s catered party valued at $750 delivered to your home! During the party FOX6 will also be producing a :30 second commercial to air during the pre-game show!

Enter for a chance to win below. But hurry! You may enter this contest ONCE before it ends at 11:59 P.M. on Monday, January 30, 2017.

(alcohol is not included)