Group of Germantown High School students headed to D.C. for inauguration: “Ecstatic to be able to go!”

GERMANTOWN — A group of students from Germantown High School will be in Washington, D.C. on Friday, January 20th for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I’m gonna remember this like, when I’m 60 years old — looking back on this. I think it’s gonna be the best experience,” Luke Nitsche, Germantown High School senior said.

“I am just so ecstatic to be able to go on this trip!” Bethany Clay, Germantown High School junior said.

On Tuesday, January 17th, the Germantown High School students and their teacher were chomping at the bit — one day away from departing to D.C.

“It’s hard to, like, keep my heart rate steady. I’m like Aaron Rodgers when he said ‘I have to work on my breathing!'” Adam Johnson, Germantown High School social studies teacher said.

“I’m just so excited to be able to go with like, this group of people who — everyone kinda shares the same interest in politics,” Ciara Park, Germantown High School junior said.

On Wednesday morning, 14 students will join social studies teacher Adam Johnson — boarding a plane and heading to D.C.

“It’s another way to inspire you — to say ‘hey, I can actually do something and make a difference,'” Johnson said.

Johnson said during their four-day visit to the nation’s capital, the most important item on the itinerary will involve the inauguration, but he said the students helped decide how they’ll spend their time.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the Pentagon. I think that is gonna be something just mind-blowing,” Clay said.

“We got to cater it a little bit towards those student needs, which, I think, is gonna make it really an amazing trip because they get to say ‘here’s what we wanna do Let’s make sure we do that,'” Johnson said.

Johnson said the students themselves and their families are responsible for covering the cost of this trip.

He said they spent months fundraising to cover the cost of the $1,500 educational trip.

If you’d like to follow this group’s trip to D.C., you can do so by following Mr. Johnson’s Twitter page HERE.