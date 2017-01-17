“Guess we’re a good target:” Burglaries in Shorewood a seemingly growing problem; stats tell a different story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- Police in Shorewood are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and their valuables out of sight. This, after a string of burglaries all over the village. It's a seemingly growing problem, but statistics tell a different story.

"'I guess we`re a good target here in Shorewood!" Carol, a Shorewood resident who did not want to share her last name said.

In a month's time, Shorewood police reported more than a half-dozen burglaries. Investigators said unoccupied homes have been the target.

Gretchen Mead said she's heard about so many crimes, she's keeping an eye on the street and changing her habits.

"I`ve just really been trying to lock doors and keep all valuables that are easy to steal hidden," Mead said.

A few months ago, she was almost a victim.

"I had somebody in the house and my guest scared them off. This was in the middle of the night," Mead said.

Shorewood police are spreading the word in an effort to prevent further incidents, while also pointing to statistics.

"If you look at the historical trends from the last 10 years, they are considerably down," Lt. Thomas Liebenthal with the Shorewood Police Department said.

At a community presentation on Tuesday night, January 17th, Lt. Liebenthal said compared to two years ago, burglaries are down 30 percent. Motor vehicle thefts, however, are up 53 percent.

"Some of the homes that were hit were showing signs they were not being occupied at the time the burglary was taking place," Lt. Liebenthal said.

Liebenthal said many of the crimes occurring in Shorewood are committed by the same suspects. It's a good idea to look out for your neighbors.

"'There are quite a few people, especially on my block where we watch out for each other," Carol said.

Shorewood police said they haven't made any arrests in connection with the recent burglaries. However, they said they believe the crimes are being committed by the same group of people.

As for the spike in car thefts, Lt. Liebenthal said 38 percent of these crimes involve the vehicle's owner leaving the keys inside.