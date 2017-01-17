Icy roads blamed for massive pileup involving 30 to 40 vehicles southwest of Madison

Posted 7:46 pm, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10PM, January 17, 2017
gettyimages-540210644

MILWAUKEE  — Authorities are blaming icy roads for a massive pileup southwest of Madison.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says an estimated 30 to 40 vehicles were involved in the pileup on Highway G in the Town of Primrose. The calls stated coming into the county’s 911 center around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when drivers found themselves unable to navigate an icy hill and curve. Vehicles were striking the guard rail, and many ended up in a cornfield.

As the morning traffic increased, more and more vehicles got stuck due to the glare ice on the hill. One driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies called in salt trucks and tow trucks to clear the road.

Roads remain slick across much of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s