Icy roads blamed for massive pileup involving 30 to 40 vehicles southwest of Madison

MILWAUKEE — Authorities are blaming icy roads for a massive pileup southwest of Madison.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says an estimated 30 to 40 vehicles were involved in the pileup on Highway G in the Town of Primrose. The calls stated coming into the county’s 911 center around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when drivers found themselves unable to navigate an icy hill and curve. Vehicles were striking the guard rail, and many ended up in a cornfield.

As the morning traffic increased, more and more vehicles got stuck due to the glare ice on the hill. One driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies called in salt trucks and tow trucks to clear the road.

Roads remain slick across much of Wisconsin.