× Lambeau Field Atrium will be CLOSED Sunday so employees can enjoy the Packers/Falcons game

GREEN BAY — The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame and Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, will be CLOSED on Sunday, January 22nd, the Packers announced Tuesday, January 17th.

This, in order for all employees to enjoy the NFC Championship Game featuring the Packers and Falcons in Atlanta with their family members and friends, Packers officials said.

The Atrium will re-open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd, for regular business hours.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta.