Looking sickly due to a lack of sun? Some ways to perk up your pale, dry skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Does this cold weather have you feeling dry? Amanda Shallow of Naturally You joins Real Milwaukee to help prevent us all from looking dead in the winter.

Face: Adding oil to your skincare

Calms, hydrates and gives you skin a gorgeous glow. It's an all natural product and made with essential oils it calms and heals your skin. You can use it under your foundation or mix it in.

Product- Must Dew. $28

www.limelightbyalcone.com

Body: Oatmeal bath and Moisturizing Skin Creams

Aveeno oatmeal bath packs- It's natural oatmeal and forms a skin protectant to relieve itchy, irritated skin due to dry skin. $5.99 or an 8 pack at bedbathandbeyond.com

VaniCream Moisturizing skin cream- Free of dyes, fragrance and parabens. Important to apply in layers and for best results right out of the shower. This cream can be used daily for the whole family. $13.00 at Target or Walgreens.

Lips: Homeade Lip scrubs and Lucas Papaw

Dry lips are the worst in winter, especially for women who apply lipsticks and kids with chapped lips.

Lip scrub- 3 parts oil (coconut or olive) 1 part sugar. Mix together and apply to the lips and scrub lightly for a minute. Leave on for 30 seconds and rinse off.

Lucas Papaw- My go to for the whole family. Papaya and wax based this all natural ointment heals chapped lips/skin and any rashes. With quality ingredients and a low price pint this tube lasts forever and is safe for kids. $11.00 on amazon.com

Glowing skin: Spray tan's and at home self tanning has come a long way since the days of the dreaded orange look.

At home- BodyBronze MD Spray and foaming self tanning products. Made for sensitive skin these products are all natural and have a golden glow. You can get the spray to use on your face, neck and chest (what really shows in winter) or the foaming formula that works perfect for the whole body. Starting at $39.99

http://www.bodybronzeproducts.com/

Spray tan- Not all spray tans are alike. Make sure when you are booking them you look at the reviews and ask if it's a machine or if a technician will be applying it. You see many specials for tan's and in my opinion you get what you pay for! If you are looking at getting an all natural tan make sure you ask when you are booking if the tan is free of chemicals.

For best results make sure you exfoliate your body and add a light layer of lotion if you have any dry patches on your skin.

www.Naturallyyoumke.com or google Natural spray tans in Milwaukee!