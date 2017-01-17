× Milwaukee Public Market sales grow 10% in 2016

MILWAUKEE — 2016 was a good year for the Milwaukee Public Market! Officials announced Tuesday, January 17th customer visits and spending both grew.

Officials said total sales jumped 10 percent, to $15.8 million in 2016.

Customer visits increased 11 percent, with more than 1.5 million in 2016.

The Milwaukee Public Market, which opened in October of 2005 is owned and operated by the Business Improvement District No. 2.

