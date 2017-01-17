× Much-needed joint effort: FOX6’s Ted Perry discusses bill to legalize medical marijuana, circulating in Wisconsin

MADISON — Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are circulating a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

The proposal by state Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor comes after Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would be open to the idea. Republicans have typically been against any attempts to legalize marijuana.

Is it time for medical marijuana to be legalized in Wisconsin? FOX6’s Ted Perry reflects on that question Tuesday, January 17th.

