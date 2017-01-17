× NFC Championship Raffle: Donald Driver offers fans the chance to cheer on the Packers in Atlanta!

ATLANTA, Georgia — Former Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Donald Driver is offering Packer fans the chance of a lifetime to cheer on their favorite team this weekend in Atlanta with “Donald Driver’s NFC Championship Raffle!”

According to a release from Lammi Sports Management, the Donald Driver Foundation has teamed up with Celebrities for Charity, a raffle organizer based on Boston, Massachusetts.

Packers fans can win a trip to the NFC Championship Game set for Sunday, January 22nd in Atlanta.

“Packers fans are the best in the world and we are looking to reach another Super Bowl. I know that our fans love to travel and cheer on the Packers, so here is one way for our loyal fans to make it. Let’s show our team support while raising money for a great cause. Go Pack Go!” Driver said in the statement.

From now through noon on Friday, you can purchase $2 raffle tickets by visiting Driver’s Twitter page, @Donald_Driver80 or Driver’s Facebook page, which can be accessed HERE. You can also CLICK HERE for the chance to win the below package:

Winner and one guest will receive two tickets to the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers (Georgia Dome, Sunday, January 22nd, 2017, 2:05 PM CT)

Winner will receive a Green Bay Packers authentic helmet autographed by Donald Driver

Winner and one guest will receive round trip airfare

Winner and one guest will receive two night’s hotel accommodations (Saturday, January 21st, 2017 & Sunday, January 22nd, 2017, one room, double occupancy)

Winner will receive a $500 allowance for ground transportation, meals, and other expenses

Winner will be awarded a cash prize to cover any tax liability

One winner will be drawn and notified by Celebrities for Charity on Friday, January 20th.

The proceeds benefit the Donald Driver Foundation.