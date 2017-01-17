× NRA to hold 3-day conference at Wisconsin Center in August

MILWAUKEE — The National Rifle Association is set to host a conference at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The NRA’s “Personal Protection Expo” will be held on August 25th through the 27th.

It will include educational and interactive programs for those interested in personal protection and concealed carry tactics.

The Wisconsin Center events calendar shows this is the only conference booked for August.

