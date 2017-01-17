NRA to hold 3-day conference at Wisconsin Center in August

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 20: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The NRA endorsed Trump at the convention. The convention runs May 22. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 20: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. The NRA endorsed Trump at the convention. The convention runs May 22. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — The National Rifle Association is set to host a conference at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.
The NRA’s “Personal Protection Expo” will be held on August 25th through the 27th.
It will include educational and interactive programs for those interested in personal protection and concealed carry tactics.
The Wisconsin Center events calendar shows this is the only conference booked for August.
CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.
43.039761
-87.917490