Police seek suspects after 18-year-old man shot, wounded while walking on Leon Terrace near 60th Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, January 17th on W. Leon Terrace near 60th Street.

Police said an 18-year old Milwaukee man was shot while walking in the area during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is seeking suspects.