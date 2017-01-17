President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents

Posted 3:27 pm, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, January 17, 2017
Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama on Tuesday, January 17th commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning and pardoned James Cartwright.

Manning was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks.

Cartwright, the former vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, pleaded guilty in October to a single charge of making false statements to federal investigators in 2012 when he was questioned about leaking top secret information on US efforts to cripple Iran’s nuclear program to two journalists.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment