Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek suspect after Dollar Tree at 76th & Capitol robbed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree store near 76th and Capitol Drive which happened on January 15th.

Police said shortly before 9:00 p.m., the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded and obtained money from the employees.

The suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 25 to 27, standing 6′ to 6’2″ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds — with a stocky build.

He has black hair and brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and a light beard and mustache.

He was wearing a dark blue pullover sweatshirt with gray drawstrings, dark blue sweat pants, red shoes with white soles, and black knit gloves.

He was armed with a silver semiautomatic handgun.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case is asked to give them a call.