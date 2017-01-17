Revitalize Milwaukee: FREE home repairs are coming to one Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE -- Revitalize Milwaukee provides free repairs to low-income homeowners, senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities. The organization's CEO, Lynnea Katz-Petted, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the initiative.

About Revitalize Milwaukee (website)

Great communities are revitalized one home and one deserving homeowner at a time. This is accomplished through the efforts of visionary community leaders, caring and generous companies, and dedicated volunteers and nonprofit organizations like Revitalize Milwaukee (formerly RTGM).

Revitalize Milwaukee (formerly RTGM) supports much-needed affordable housing and helps homeowners and neighborhoods regain a sense of community pride.

We do this by coordinating the volunteers, skilled labor, tools and supplies it takes to renovate, revitalize and renew homes and neighborhoods across the Greater Milwaukee area.

We address the problems of affordable housing for low-income homeowners by revitalizing and preserving their homes. Through the repairs provided by our volunteers, we: