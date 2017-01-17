× Senator Baldwin, Rep. Kind both attending inauguration while Rep. Pocan will skip

MADISON — Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind say they plan to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration this week.

That makes Rep. Mark Pocan the only Democratic member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation who says he plans to skip the Friday, January 20th event.

Rep. Gwen Moore has not responded to questions about her plans for the swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

Gov. Scott Walker will also go to President-elect Trump’s inauguration, the first he’s attended as governor. Walker previously attended George W. Bush’s inaugurations, but skipped President Barack Obama’s 2013 swearing in.

Pocan issued a statement Sunday, January 15th saying he decided not to attend after President-elect Trump’s “offensive Tweets” about Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who challenged President-elect Trump’s legitimacy as president.

Pocan is one of more than 40 House Democrats who say they plan to boycott the inauguration.