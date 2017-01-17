× “Something out of a horror movie:” Red Cross assisting 3 adults, 1 child after rain floods home in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY — The American Red Cross stepped in to assist three adults and a child after rain flooded their home in Kenosha on Tuesday, January 17th.

“I woke up at 3:00 in the morning to the walls gurgling like something out of a horror movie!” Margaret Brown said.

Brown’s horror was just beginning.

“I noticed every time I stepped down, water would flood in from the inside of the walls, all through the carpet,” Brown said.

When she opened closet doors, it was like opening the floodgates.

“It was all throughout the house. The main bedroom, the boys’ room, the four-year-old’s room, the living room,” Brown said.

She gathered her four-year-old son and called the Kenosha Fire Department and the Red Cross.

“Terrifying. It’s terrifying. I was afraid because the water started to come in. He thought the house was sinking. He thought the house was drowning,” Brown said.

Brown and her family have lived in the house for the past year-and-a-half or so. It rapidly filled up with several inches of water.

“I was sleeping, obviously, and the walls behind me were gurgling,” Brown said.

Books on lower shelves were destroyed.

“When we opened up the door, the water was pouring in from the ceiling on the circuit breakers, which is why we started throwing all the circuits and we didn’t know if it would be an electrical issue,” Brown said.

The fact that the rain wasn’t that heavy meant there was another kind of perfect storm here. The leaking roof, coupled with the farm field run-off and perhaps a faulty septic system may have played a role. Brown said the sump pump couldn’t handle it all. In addition, her house is built over a dirt floor.

FOX6 News reached out to the landlord, who said he has a contractor who will do work on the home as soon as possible — cleaning and fixing it.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is helping Brown and her family. Brown said Tuesday her future is uncertain.

“A new place maybe, or this place can get fixed. We’re not entirely certain,” Brown said.

Brown said she’s concerned the property may now be condemned. She has pets, so a hotel may not be an easy option, but she seemed optimistic things would work out, and promised to keep in touch with FOX6 News.