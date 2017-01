× Tanker carrying tar-like substance tips over on Highway 18 near Delafield

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Crews were called out to Highway 18 and Jones Drive near Delafield Tuesday, January 17th after a tanker tipped over.

Two tow trucks were called in to get the tanker upright.

It’s unclear what caused the tanker to roll over.

A FOX6 photojournalist on scene said it appeared the tanker was carrying a tar-like substance.