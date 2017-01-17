× We Energies: More than 5,000 without power in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — We Energies say more than 5,000 customers are currently without power in downtown Milwaukee and the Riverwest area.

At this time, officials say they have not determined the cause of the power outage. Crews are out searching for the source.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information.

We're aware of a power outage affecting about 5000 customers in MKE Downtown & Riverwest. We're patrolling the area to determine a cause. — We Energies (@we_energies) January 17, 2017

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.