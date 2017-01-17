Winter Weather ADVISORY expires at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for 5 counties north of Milwaukee

We Energies: More than 5,000 without power in Milwaukee

Posted 8:18 am, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:27AM, January 17, 2017
we-energies

MILWAUKEE — We Energies say more than 5,000 customers are currently without power in downtown Milwaukee and the Riverwest area.

At this time, officials say they have not determined the cause of the power outage. Crews are out searching for the source.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information.

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.

