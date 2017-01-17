WI Conservatory of Music: Kids explore singing, playing rhythm instruments, and moving to the music

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, highlighting their Early Childhood Music Explorations Program. The program develops fine motor, gross motor, social, listening, and sequencing skills. Kids get to explore singing, rhythm, and movement with their parents and their peers.

About Early Childhood Music Explorations Program (website)

WCM’s Music Explorations curriculum was written by our team of early childhood specialists to address the specific needs of each stage of development. Our program develops fine motor, gross motor, social, listening, and sequencing skills, all while giving kids a solid foundation for a lifetime of music making. With their peers and parents, children explore singing, playing rhythm instruments, and moving to the music. At the same time, students will:

Learn basic musical concepts

Sing fun and age-appropriate songs

Develop listening skills

Experience percussion instruments hands-on

Combine movement and dance with music

Each age appropriate, sequential course introduces and reinforces musical skills and concepts like high/low, soft/loud, keeping a steady beat, and singing on pitch. A parent or caregiver participates with their child in class.