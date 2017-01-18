× 14-story hotel addition proposed for Masonic Center in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Developers have submitted plans for a 14-story hotel addition to the Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The project would restore the Masonic Center on Van Buren Street, adding restaurants and meeting venues.

A Madison developer is proposing the project, and Provenance Hotels, based in Portland, Oregon would run the 220-room hotel.

If the project is approved by the city, the hotel could open in late 2018.

