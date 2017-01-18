39-year-old Racine man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI offense on I-94 in Racine County

Wisconsin State Patrol

Wisconsin State Patrol

RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old Racine man was arrested early Wednesday morning, January 18th on I-94 northbound — accused of his sixth OWI offense.

The arrest happened just after 4:00 a.m. on I-94 northbound near Mile Marker 331.1.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol officials, the driver was stopped for unsafe lane deviation. A trooper then detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the man.

Standardized field sobriety tests were performed, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI — sixth offense. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then taken to jail.

Probation and parole officials also placed a hold on him.

