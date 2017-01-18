Brookfield police searching for Dick’s Sporting Goods theft suspect

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police have released surveillance photos of a suspect they say stole three expensive winter jackets from Dick’s Sporting Goods located on Discovery Drive in Brookfield.

According to police, around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15th, the suspect entered the store and selected three women’s The North Face winter jackets, valued at $99 each, and exited the store without paying for them.

Officials say the suspect then fled on foot.

He is described as a black male, 6’2″ to 6’4″ tall, slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black winter coat, khaki pants, tan Timberland boots and large sunglasses.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.