Brookfield police searching for Dick’s Sporting Goods theft suspect

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police have released surveillance photos of a suspect they say stole three expensive winter jackets from Dick’s Sporting Goods located on Discovery Drive in Brookfield.
According to police, around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15th, the suspect entered the store and selected three women’s The North Face winter jackets, valued at $99 each, and exited the store without paying for them.
Officials say the suspect then fled on foot.
He is described as a black male, 6’2″ to 6’4″ tall, slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black winter coat, khaki pants, tan Timberland boots and large sunglasses.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
2 comments
Opinion8d
Dude shopping with sunglasses on and the hoodie up??? Should have shot him right there!
Opinion8d
I can’t imagine why Northridge closed or so many stores in that area are closing?!?!? Degenerates!!!