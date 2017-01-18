ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Jeff Heath #38 of the Dallas Cowboys makes an interception in front of Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers in the second half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers completes the pass for 60 yds, ahead of Cre'von LeBlanc #22 of the Chicago Bears, in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Davante Adams joins Jordy Nelson as latest question in Green Bay Packers’ WR group
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, January 18th receiver Davante Adams may not practice until Saturday, January 21st because of an ankle injury, the latest question for a receiving group that may also be without Jordy Nelson for the NFC championship game.
Adams got hurt in the 34-31 win last week over the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year wideout had a breakout regular season with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.
McCarthy said that Adams would focus on rehab during practice on Wednesday, as would Nelson.
Nelson missed the Cowboys game with injured ribs.
Nelson led the NFL this season with 14 touchdown catches. He was quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top target this season with 97 catches for 1,257 yards.
The Packers face the Falcons in the NFC title game on Sunday, January 22nd.