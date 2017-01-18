Duluth Trading Co. opening a store in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Duluth Trading Company is planning to open a store in Waukesha.

The retailer recently submitted plans for a 15,000 square foot store on Bluemound Road.

It would be the second store in the Milwaukee area. They also have a location in Port Washington.

Duluth Trading Company sells men’s and women’s work wear, including shirts, pants, tool belts and suspenders.

It’s unclear when the store could open.

