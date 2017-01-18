“Everything here is awesome!” FOX6’s Stephanie Grady among first to arrive in Atlanta ahead of Packers game

Posted 9:25 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26PM, January 18, 2017

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The Green Bay Packers face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, January 22nd in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome, and the winner is going to the Super Bowl! FOX6's Stephanie Grady was one of the first of the Packers fans to arrive in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 18th ahead of the big game.

Atlanta is home to Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Dome, and of course, the Falcons.

Centennial Olympic Park

Georgia Dome

Atlanta Falcons

"Everything here is awesome! We got a new dome coming," a Falcons fan said.

"Those Falcons going all the way! All the way!" a Falcons fan said.

Carl Foster

Carl Foster has lived in Atlanta his whole life -- but he admitted he respects the Green Bay Packers.

"I look forward to the Falcons winning -- but I love the Packers. Don't get me wrong. I love them cheeseheads!" Foster said.

FOX6 News even found a couple of Cowboys fans who said they can't help but root for the green and gold.

"I met the guy who had the original cheesehead," the fan in the orange jersey pictured below said.

Atlanta

FOX6 News also found a mother and son who will be rooting for different teams on Sunday.

"I don't like the Falcons that much," the mother said.

"We're a house divided," the son said.

House divided in Atlanta

Atlanta

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday -- and the Packers/Falcons matchup is a game you can watch ONLY ON FOX6!

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

