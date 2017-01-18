ATLANTA -- Get ready to make some noise Packers fans! The team is preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday -- and Kim Murphy is down in Atlanta ahead of the NFC Championship game.
FOX6’s Kim Murphy hangs in Atlanta ahead of NFC Championship game
-
Packers to host pep rally in Atlanta Saturday evening ahead of big NFC Championship Game
-
Atlanta Falcons beat Seattle Seahawks, advance to NFC Championship Game
-
Only on FOX6: NFL moves Packers-Falcons game to 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 30
-
NFC Championship Raffle: Donald Driver offers fans the chance to cheer on the Packers in Atlanta!
-
“They are getting it done!” Ticket prices somewhat reasonable so far for Packers/Falcons matchup
-
-
Packers advance to NFC Championship Game: You can take part in the celebration all week long!
-
Lambeau Field Atrium will be CLOSED Sunday so employees can enjoy the Packers/Falcons game
-
“Arm. Legs. Mind. Heart:” Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on cover of Sports Illustrated
-
“This one is special:” Packers to face Falcons in NFC Championship Game after WIN vs. Cowboys
-
Wild Card Week: Packers, Giants ready to meet on the gridiron at Lambeau Field
-
-
On the road again: Green Bay Packers head to Atlanta to face the Falcons
-
Tickets still available for Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau Field
-
Divisional round of NFL playoffs: Next up, Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys