DETROIT, MI —┬áBefore the Detroit Auto Show wraps up next weekend, Chevy unveiled a life-size replica of the new Batmobile made completely out of Legos — more than 300,000 bricks.

The car will be featured in “The Lego Batman Movie.”

It’s 17-feet long and weighs nearly 1,700 pounds. It tow 120,000 pounds, features bulletproof glass and has WiFi.