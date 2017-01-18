AMES, IA - JULY 18: Republican presidential candidate Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker fields questions at The Family Leadership Summit at Stephens Auditorium on July 18, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. According to the organizers, the purpose of The Family Leadership Summit is to inspire, motivate, and educate conservatives. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Governor Scott Walker sends letter in support of DeVos for education head
AMES, IA - JULY 18: Republican presidential candidate Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker fields questions at The Family Leadership Summit at Stephens Auditorium on July 18, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. According to the organizers, the purpose of The Family Leadership Summit is to inspire, motivate, and educate conservatives. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has sent a letter of support for Betsy DeVos as U.S. education secretary.
Walker’s letter sent Monday to the leaders of the Senate committee that held her confirmation hearing Tuesday. DeVos is a billionaire and leading advocate of the school choice movement.
Liberal think tank the Center for American Progress says Walker has received $342,000 from DeVos and her family since 2010.
Walker says in the letter that he strongly supports her confirmation and that she believes in “promoting competition by giving parents and students the opportunity to choose the schools of their choice.”
DeVos used to head the American Federation for Children, a group that backs school choice efforts and has spent millions since 2010 to help elect Walker and Republicans.