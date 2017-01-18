× “It’s getting better:” Jordy Nelson calls broken ribs suffered during Giants game ‘worst pain I’ve experienced’

ATLANTA, Georgia — Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Jordy Nelson’s status for the big Packers vs. Falcons NFC Championship matchup Sunday, January 22nd is still up in the air.

Wes Hodkiewicz, staff writer for Packers.com reported Wednesday, January 18th Nelson confirmed he broke his ribs during the Packers’ 38-13 win over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8th — after taking a hit from Giants’ safety Leon Hall.

Nelson said Wednesday it was “the worst pain I’ve ever experienced.”

According to Hodkiewicz, Nelson said he watched Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary pass to Randall Cobb from the trainer’s table.

A hospital stay determined there were no additional internal injuries as a result of the hit.

He was sidelined for the Packers matchup vs. the Cowboys last Sunday.

Hodkiewicz reports Nelson said he was breathing easier Wednesday — even able to catch passes in a limited capacity during practice.

Whether Nelson will play on Sunday vs. the Falcons is a question that hasn’t yet been answered. Nelson said Wednesday “it’s day by day, and it’s getting better.”

