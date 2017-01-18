× “It’s ridiculous:” Squatters Law forces grandmother from her home, even though she was paying rent

GLENDALE, Arizona — An Arizona woman says she was evicted from her home of more than a year without notice under an Arizona law designed to target squatters – even though she was paying rent.

Pat Siron said officers gave her just 15 minutes to gather her belongings on January 8th and leave a trailer home near Glendale and 51st avenues.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “This is not what this law was meant to do, I’m sure.”

A.R.S § 33-1378 took effect in July 2015, allowing landlords to immediately remove guests who are not named on a written lease.

Unlike the eviction process, which requires a written notice and a court order, the law allows landlords to have guests removed “just by calling the police,” according to Ken Volk of Arizona Tenants Advocates.

Siron did not have a written lease agreement to live in the trailer but produced receipts indicating she had been paying rent via money order. She said the trailer was owned by a long-time friend who visited often.

“She was over all the time to see the children. She was over for my grandson’s birthday. She was over Christmas Day. We had a holiday meal together,” Siron said.

But shortly after the New Year, Siron said she and the owner had a falling out after their daughters got into a fight. The next thing she knew, officers were at her doorstep to remove her from the property.

“I don’t know it happened, but it’s a horrible law because if it can happen to me and my family with a 40-year-old friend as a landlord, it could happen to absolutely anybody,” she said.

Thomas Galvin of Rose Law Group said the so-called “Squatters Law” was meant to allow a landlord to remove a guest of a tenant who had overstayed their welcome.

“If someone does pay rent – even if there’s not a written agreement – that does constitute a landlord-tenant relationship,” Galvin said.

Tenants are entitled to anywhere between five and 30 days of written notice, depending on the nature of the breach.

Siron’s case is complex, however, because she was paying rent to the mobile home community, not the landlord. She has the opportunity to go to court and prove she was a rightful tenant and potentially sue for damages, but at this point, she just wants her stuff back.

“My family photos. My childrens’ birth announcements. My husband’s death certificates,” she said.

Many of Siron’s most cherished items are still locked up the trailer. The owner won’t let her back on the property.

The case highlights the importance of having a written lease agreement, said Galvin. He said all leases should specify the start and end dates of the agreement.