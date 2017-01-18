Meet ‘Sinbad,’ the cat who’s made an amazing recovery after 5 pounds of matted fur shaved off

Introducing Sinbad — the abandoned Persian cat who won the internet’s heart with his amazing recovery story. Nine-year-old Sinbad’s story is capturing people’s hearts after having five pounds of matted fur shaved off him by friends at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.

Since then, Sinbad has become an online icon with over 5,000 Instagram followers, and over 4,500 Facebook likes and followers.

Regram of @marcusleshock's #SinbadSelfie after visiting with him for @WGNMorningNews! A photo posted by Sinbad The Cat (@sinbad_cosplaycat) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:02am PST

The Anti-Cruelty Society, located in Chicago, is launching a new program that will focus on helping pet owners who can no longer care for their pets. If you are in that situation, you can contact them at: (312) 644-8338 or anticruelty.org.