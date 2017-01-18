× Milwaukee Admirals get 4-3 overtime win vs. Charlotte Checkers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Marek Mazanec stopped 44 shots and Kevin Fiala scored the game-winner to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 overtime win over the Charlotte Checkers Wednesday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Fiala’s winner came at 1:26 of the overtime session as he skated to the front of the net and waited for goalie Michael Leighton to lunge at the puck before popping it into the net for his third goal of the season. Vladislav Kamenev recorded the lone assist.

The Checkers forced the overtime by scoring a pair of goals with Leighton pulled for an extra attacker. First, Patrick Dwyer scored at 17:07 of the third period then Lucas Wallmark deflected a shot into the net with 19.2 seconds remaining in the third frame.

Charlotte scored the first goal at 5:38 of the first period. Phil DiGiuseppe skated into the Ads zone on the left wing. He sped up and skated around Milwaukee’s goal and scored a wrap-around goal for his eighth of the season.

The Admirals tied the game at 16:24 of the first period. Milwaukee forced a turnover at its blue line. Frederick Gaudreau lifted the puck into the air beyond the Checkers defense, springing Anthony Richard for a breakaway goal. It was Richard’s first AHL tally after he recorded his first AHL assist the previous night.

Milwaukee’s Pontus Aberg scored a power play goal at 3:55 of the second period to give Milwaukee a 2-1 edge. Aberg fired his shot from the left circle into the net for his tenth goal of the season and fourth on the power play. Gaudreau recorded the lone assist.

Admirals defenseman Trevor Murphy scored another power play goal at 1:04 of the third period to give his team a 3-1 advantage. Gaudreau knocked the puck free in the left corner and fed Murphy in the slot for a slapshot which found the back of the net.

The Admirals visit Chicago Sat., Jan. 21. Milwaukee’s next game at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena will be Tues., Jan. 24 against Cleveland.