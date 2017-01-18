× Milwaukee Brewers “Opening Day Ticket Opportunity” kicks off on January 18th

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, January 18th specifics of an “Opening Day Ticket Opportunity” that will allow select fans the chance to purchase tickets to Opening Day.

Additionally, fans will be able to register for presale access to all weekend games, plus contests against the Chicago Cubs prior to the sale of individual tickets.

Beginning January 18 at noon and continuing through Tuesday, February 7 at 11:59 p.m., fans can go to Brewers.com/opportunity and register for the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets to Opening Day on Monday, April 3 against the Colorado Rockies.

Due to limited availability, the Opening Day Ticket Opportunity includes single seats, standing room only and some obstructed view seats. In addition, fans can register to participate in the Weekend Games Presale, which will allow fans to purchase a maximum of eight tickets to each of the Friday-Sunday home games as well as all contests against the Cubs at Miller Park.

Following registration, a pool of randomly selected winners will be chosen and provided access to an online opportunity, based on available inventory. The winners will be notified by Monday, February 13.

There is no charge to register. This will be the only opportunity for fans to purchase single game tickets for Opening Day, other than a very small number set aside for fans lining up at the Box Office on the first day of individual game sales at Miller Park.