Police: 2 taken into custody after armed robbery at gas station in Delafield

Posted 10:43 am, January 18, 2017, by
crime generic

DELAFIELD — Two people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, January 18th following an armed robbery at a PDQ gas station in Delafield.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the PDQ on Sun Valley Drive.

According to police, a male suspect threatened the on-duty clerk with a knife. Money was turned over to the suspect and he fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect and his getaway driver.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s