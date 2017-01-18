× Police: 2 taken into custody after armed robbery at gas station in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Two people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, January 18th following an armed robbery at a PDQ gas station in Delafield.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the PDQ on Sun Valley Drive.

According to police, a male suspect threatened the on-duty clerk with a knife. Money was turned over to the suspect and he fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities were able to locate and apprehend the suspect and his getaway driver.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.