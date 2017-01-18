× Police: 21-year-old man shot, injured near 40th & Townsend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night, January 17th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near 40th and Townsend.

According to police, responding officers located a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical assistance was provided for the victim. When questioned about the shooting, the victim was not forthcoming with information regarding the circumstances that led to the shooting.

He was conveyed to a local hospital.

MPD continues to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.