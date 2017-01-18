Politics to blame for potholes? That’s what some living along Underwood Parkway in Wauwatosa believe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Are politics to blame for potholes? That's what some living along a busy street in Wauwatosa believe.

If you aren't paying attention while driving on a stretch of Underwood Parkway in Wauwatosa, the potholes will get you. Just ask Sarah Foti.

"I was driving and, all of a sudden, I hear 'boom!' And I went further and I heard another 'boom,' so I actually hit two potholes," Foti said.

Shortly after pulling over and discovering a flat front passenger tire, Foti said another driver approached her.

"She goes 'I just hit it minutes ago myself' and they were waiting for a tow truck," Foti said.

"The repairs always stop at 119th. It`s pretty frustrating," Emilio Bras said.

Bras said he's frustrated because Underwood Parkway is in much better shape between 115th and 119th. The stretch between 119th and Potter? Not so good.

Bras and other neighbors said they have called about the disparity and have been told the county controls their part of the street while Wauwatosa maintains the other stretch.

"This delineation is so stupid, really. So silly. It`s like, why can`t someone actually take charge and say 'just do the whole road. Fix the whole road and get it done,'" Bras said.

Public works officials didn't immediately respond to FOX6 News.

Foti said she just wishes the roads were equally smooth. Instead, she intends to file a claim with the county. Her odds of winning are very slim.

A 2013 state law removed almost all liability from cities and counties when it comes to damage caused by potholes.

"I`m still gonna try," Foti said.

119th appears to be the dividing line along Underwood Parkway. From 119th east, the roadway is smooth. Looking to the southwest, there are potholes.

Milwaukee County officials said drivers impacted can file a claim with the Milwaukee County Clerk's Office -- but you shouldn't get your hopes up.