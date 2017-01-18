Pres. Obama says daughters’ reactions to election should serve as example: “We’ve tried to give them hope”

Posted 5:54 pm, January 18, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: U.S. President Barack Obama (L), daughters Sasha (2nd L) and Malia (R) and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the White House August 23, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The first family was returning from vacationing on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Barack Obama says his two daughters’ reactions to the 2016 election should serve as a model for younger Americans who were disappointed in the outcome.

“They were disappointed,” President Obama said on Wednesday, January 18th at his final White House news conference. “They paid attention to what their mom said during the campaign and believed it because it’s consistent with what we tried to teach them in our household, and what I’ve tried to model as a father with their mom and what we’ve asked them to expect from future boyfriends or spouses.”

President Obama, and especially First Lady Michelle Obama, had prosecuted a fairly personal case against President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail, including an indictment of his treatment toward women.

President Obama said Malia and Sasha Obama, however, knew not to “mope” and that the country had not rejected the values that they believed in. He recalled dinner conversations with them about the country’s “core decency” and said their attitude had not turned dour.

“What we’ve also tried to teach them is resilience and we’ve tried to give them hope,” Obama said, “and that the only thing that is the end of the world is the end of the world.”

