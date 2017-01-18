Recognize him? Police seek suspect after NYPD Pizza on North Avenue robbed at gunpoint

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at NYPD Pizza on North Avenue.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 27th at the restaurant near Hubbard Street.

Police said the suspect displayed a handgun, and demanded and attempted to take money from the cash registers.

He obtained nothing.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, in his late teenage years, standing 5’6” to 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black bandanna with a white skull design on the lower portion of his face, black hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the left side of the chest, black jeans, and dark athletic shoes with red trim.

He was armed with a black semiautomatic hand gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.