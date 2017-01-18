× “Severe blood shortage:” Red Cross in critical need for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/30/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

1/31/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

1/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

1/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

2/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Watertown

2/1/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O

2/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

1/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

2/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Oakfield

2/13/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

2/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Rosendale

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

2/13/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Watertown

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/30/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy, 745 W Main St

2/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Watertown Public Library, 100 South Water Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

2/15/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Greenfield

1/23/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southwest YMCA, 11311 W Howard Ave

Milwaukee

1/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

1/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

1/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

2/15/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

2/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

West Allis

2/7/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Fredonia

1/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

1/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

1/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Union Grove

1/19/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/14/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

1/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/10/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/3/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

1/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/1/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

2/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

1/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kettle Moraine Baptist Church, 505 S Wisconsin St

1/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

1/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

2/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Middle School, 401 S Elizabeth St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

1/23/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

1/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 1975 South 18th Ave

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/3/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Hartland

1/28/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

2/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

North Prairie

2/13/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Pewaukee

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

2/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/2/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

2/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

2/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

2/2/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave