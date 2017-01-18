Surveillance video shows suspect in Parklawn Post Office armed robbery; $20K reward offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The United States Postal Inspection Service and Milwaukee police have released surveillance footage of the suspect who robbed the Parklawn Post Office at gunpoint. There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery that took place shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12th.

Officials say the suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black faded jeans, black sneakers, and carried a purple or pink children’s backpack.

Anyone who has any information regarding this crime is urged to contact Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455. Information may be sent via email to http://www.uspistips.com or text: “USPIS” plus your tip to: TIP411 (874411). All information will be kept confidential.

