THOUSANDS of red Skittles spill onto Dodge County highway

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office came across something odd in the road Tuesday evening, January 17th — hundreds of thousands of Skittles!

The well-known candy was spilled all over County Highway S near Blackbird Road. They were discovered shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Officials say it’s not clear who spilled the Skittles on the road, but only one color of the candy fell from the truck, red!

“While we don’t know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to “Taste the Rainbow” in its entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Dodge County Highway Department has since cleaned the road.

Now we’re just left wondering were they strawberry or wild cherry?