Threats targeting at least 17 Jewish Community Centers nationwide concern officials in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with Jewish Community Centers across the country are on high alert after a rash of bomb threats on Wednesday, January 18th. Some Community Centers were evacuated out of an abundance of caution after threats targeting at least 17 centers.The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has issued a Security Advisory to Jewish institutions nationwide.

Though the Jewish Community Center here in Milwaukee hasn't received any threats, officials there said Wednesday the situation is concerning.

"Our JCC is a center for our community of wellness, of inclusion, of education, and what we focus on is building communities -- so I can't tell you what goes on in the minds of people who are trying to disrupt that," Mark Shapiro, president of the JCC said.

The threats don't appear credible, but officials are on alert.

The JCC Association of America said this is the second time in as many weeks that multiple centers have received bomb threats on the same day.