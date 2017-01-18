Trying to lose weight? 6 weight loss hacks that start in the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you're trying to lose weight -- little changes can make a big difference. Registered Dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some simple weight loss hacks that start in the kitchen.

#1 Get a Pressure Cooker

• With a pressure cooker in just minutes, you can cook meat or poultrY - even if it starts out frozen!

• Modern pressure cookers have safety features making them much safer than years ago.

#2 Get a Spiralizer

• In seconds, makes thick or thin no guilt veggie pasta from zucchini or spiralizes cucumbers or carrots for salads. It`s the perfect way to add healthy, high-fiber veggies to your diet.

# 3 Perfect Portions

• Prep lunch the night before.

• Portion-controlled containers = perfect portions.

# 4 Learn to Love Cauliflower

• Cooked right, cauliflower is delicious and it`s one of the most versatile veggies around.

• Zip cooked cauliflower in the food processor with bone broth and butter, and you get creamy mashed 'potatoes.'

• Place in a food process, and you get cauliflower 'rice.'

#5 Bake Your Bacon

• Buy bacon that`s nitrate- and sugar-free.

• Eat bacon in moderation.

• The best way to get crispy bacon without loading up on fat is to bake your bacon. Just place the bacon on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, stick the pan in a cold oven, and set the oven for 400 degrees. In about 18 minutes, it`ll be done. (And cleanup is a breeze.) Drain it on paper towels to remove more fat.

#6 Honor Kitchen Closed Time

• Don`t eat three hours before you go to bed.

• Mindless snacking packs on pounds.

• Cut off gives digestion rest and recovery time.