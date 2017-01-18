LIVE VIDEO: President Obama delivers his final press conference

Watch: Pair of fishermen hurled from boat traveling nearly 60 mph

Posted 1:29 pm, January 18, 2017, by and

FLORIDA — Two fishermen thrown from their boat traveling nearly 60 miles-per-hour — and the frightening moment was all captured on camera.

According to Wired2fish, two college anglers from the University of Florida bass fishing team were ejected from their boat while running to their first fishing spot at the FLW College Fishing tournament on Lake Seminole.

Sources at the event say a locknut came loose on the boat’s hydraulic steering and the driver lost control while going nearly 60 miles-per-hour.

Thankfully, the FLW tournament requires all participants to wear life jackets and kill switches while running. Neither fishermen was injured during the incident.

