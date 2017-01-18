Wauwatosa Fire Department: “No gas leak was found at Children’s Hospital”

Posted 8:30 am, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39AM, January 18, 2017
MILWAUKEE — The Wauwatosa Fire Department along with We Energies were called out to the area near Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Wednesday morning, January 18th for reports of a possible gas leak.

Wauwatosa fire officials tell FOX6 News they received a call after someone smelt gas in a parking structure at the hospital.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they determined that there was no gas leak at the hospital or nearby areas. Operations and traffic are back to normal in the area.

No additional details have been release.

