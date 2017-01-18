“We’re all here!” Wisconsin Republicans, Boys & Girls Club group arrive in D.C. ahead of inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Under the watchful eye of the nation`s 16th president, preparations are underway for the swearing in of the 45th president on Friday, January 20th, and on Wednesday, plenty of Wisconsinites had already arrived in Washington, D.C.

"I don`t think the (Capital) Beltway saw this coming, but we`re all here! The trump train has arrived," Patty Reiman with North Shore Republicans said.

Wisconsin Republicans held a celebratory dinner in Washington after helping President-elect Donald Trump become the first Republican to win Wisconsin since 1984.

"He really did a great job of connecting with people who wanted change and a different kind of government," Senator Alberta Darling, R-River Hills said.

The North Shore Republicans weren't the only ones FOX6 News caught up with from Wisconsin. A group from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee will watch the inauguration Friday.

They stopped at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday.

"I`m honored to get to witness all of this. I think it`s a very important moment in history that I get to experience," D'Naya Collins, sophomore at Rufus King High School said.

Thirty-three high school students are taking part in this trip.

"I think it teaches us the power and greatness of our nation. I think it also teaches them about their fellowship and who they are as people and their role in democracy," Vincent Lyles, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee said.

But not everyone is celebrating President-elect Trump's inauguration.

As dozens of Congressional Democrats have said they plan to boycott, Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore said Wednesday she will be there. In a statement, Rep. Moore said: "I want President-elect Trump to see me front and center as he's sworn in. I want him to see exactly what his opposition looks like. When he sees me, I want him to see the resistance.

The area in front of the Lincoln Memorial will turn into a concert venue on Thursday night.

Both President-elect Trump and VP-elect Mike Pence are scheduled to appear.