“What’ll ya have?” Atlanta is home to world’s largest drive-in restaurant, ‘The Varsity’

ATLANTA, Georgia — Green Bay Packers fans headed to Atlanta this weekend for the big Packers vs. Falcons matchup must visit The Varsity — the world’s largest drive-in restaurant!

On any given day — not just Sunday — The Varsity restaurant near Georgia Tech is always jam-packed.

People from all over Atlanta and the world go to The Varsity — where the employees wear paper hats and the food is served on paper plates.

The MVP of the menu? Hot dogs!

“Hot dogs, chili dogs, you can get ‘slaw, whatever you like on it,” said an employee.

The food is only part of it. It’s also the people that make The Varsity special.

“This is a place of fun. Lots of people come here from around the world to get these hot dogs,” said Mr. Frank, The Varsity employee. “They tell you where they’re from — England, France, Germany, Japan — everybody comes here to get this dog,” said Frank.

At 85 years old, Mr. Frank has been working on and off at The Varsity for 60 years.

The Varsity started off as a tiny hot dog place near the Georgia Tech campus where students could stop in between classes to grab a bite to eat.

Now, The Varsity is five blocks long and business is still booming!