Woman accused of embezzling from church she worked at in Oak Creek pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — An Oak Creek woman accused of embezzling from the church where she worked has reached a plea deal in the case against her.

45-year-old Kelly Fischer on Wednesday, January 18th pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft-business setting, greater than $10,000.

Kelly Fischer

Fischer will be sentenced on February 14th.

Investigators say Fischer used thousands of dollars to buy things like mattresses, and even Garth Brooks concert tickets.

Grace Lutheran Church Congregation President Tony Mirenda told FOX6 News Fischer worked as acting director for the Oak Creek church’s early childhood center, or ECC. Investigators believe she was dipping into the church funds, embezzling nearly $100,000 in four years.

According to the criminal complaint, Fischer was stealing cash childcare payments. She also had access to the ECC debit card.

Mirenda said the church changed procedures to buckle down on access to funds.

 

