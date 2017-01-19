18-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting that stemmed from dispute over Jordan sneakers

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges — accused in a homicide that happened on January 11th near 57th and Hadley. 20-year-old Kyle Weary was killed.

Decarlos Chambers faces two felony charges: first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon — and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area on January 11th for a report of shots fired into a home. An officer noted six fired .40 caliber casings on 57th Street in front of a home. Officers learned of a shooting victim in the area. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department were observed performing life-saving measures on Weary.

The complaint says officers noted a black .40 caliber High Point semi-automatic pistol lying on the ground near Weary. MFD officials said they found the firearm in Weary’s hand when they started trying to save his life.

An autopsy revealed Weary had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators spoke with a friend of Weary, who indicated in the weeks prior to the shooting, he’d been hanging out with Decarlos Chambers. This friend said Weary had recently left a pair of $300 Jordan tennis shoes at Chambers’ home, and there was “rising animosity” between Weary and Chambers because Chambers would not return the shoes. The friend said Chambers was requiring Weary to pay a $15 debt related to gas money in exchange for the shoes.

According to the complaint, on January 11th, Weary’s friend said he overheard a verbal argument between Weary and Chambers about the $15 and the Jordans. Weary’s friend said Chambers threatened to kill Weary.

On the night of the shooting, Weary’s friend said he, Weary and another person left a home in Weary’s girlfriend’s vehicle. Weary was apparently in possession of a High Point pistol. His friend said he had the gun for “protection,” and he wasn’t planning to shoot anyone.

When they pulled up to the area near 56th and Hadley, the complaint states Weary exited the vehicle and disappeared into a backyard. Weary’s friend said that was the last time he saw him. Weary’s friend said Weary was out of the car for about two-and-a-half minutes when he heard eight to 10 gunshots. He called Weary’s phone several times, and there was no answer. They then started driving around, and eventually saw Weary being treated by paramedics.

The complaint says this fatal shooting was caught on camera.

Video recorded prior to the shooting shows an individual in a hooded sweatshirt crossing the street, appearing to position himself behind some bushes. Two to three minutes later, Weary is seen coming from the backyard of a home and crossing the street, then standing in front of a home on 57th Street. Weary is then seen moving toward the center of the street and firing shots towards a home.

The complaint says Chambers used to live at a home that it appeared Weary was firing at.

Weary is then seen turning and running in the video.

The video then shows the individual positioned behind the bushes re-emerge. The complaint says he’s seen firing at least one shot in Weary’s direction.

The complaint references a 2015 case in which Chambers was an adjudicated delinquent of the felony offense of theft from a person.

Chambers made his initial appearance in court in this case on January 17th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set for January 25th.

Cash bond has been set at $100,000.